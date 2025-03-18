user.first_name
Second Charge Lending

Norton Home Loans partners with L&C Mortgages

Norton Home Loans partners with L&C Mortgages
Shekina Tuahene
March 18, 2025
March 18, 2025
Norton Home Loans has partnered with London and Country (L&C) Mortgages to extend its access to specialist mortgages to the firm’s advisers.

This will allow clients of L&C Mortgages to explore options for their complex financial needs through the lender’s specialist mortgage offering. 

L&C Mortgages said it acknowledged a need to work with Norton Home Loans after a number of its complex cases were being successfully agreed with the lender. 

The partnership will give the mortgage brokerage access to Norton Home Loans’ lending criteria, which are open to borrowers with complex financial circumstances such as historical credit blips, and its product offering. 

David Binney, head of sales at Norton Home Loans, said: “This partnership with L&C is a fantastic opportunity to work alongside one of the most well-established and highly regarded brokers in the country. We recognise the increasing demand for specialist lending solutions, and by working together, we can help more borrowers find the right financial products to meet their needs.

“Norton Home Loans has always been committed to offering flexible, customer-focused lending, and we look forward to supporting L&C’s clients with our expertise and bespoke approach.” 

Simon Hendy, chief relationship officer at L&C Mortgages, added: “As a broker dealing with thousands of customer enquiries each month, we recognise the importance of strong relationships with specialist lenders who can offer solutions that mainstream lenders may not.

“Norton’s pragmatic lending criteria and flexible underwriting have already provided positive outcomes for our customers, and we are excited to expand our collaboration further. This partnership reinforces our commitment to finding the best solutions for every client, regardless of their financial background.” 

