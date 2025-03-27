Together partners with Knowledge Bank for criteria search platform

Specialist lender Together has partnered with sourcing platform Knowledge Bank to provide a searchable platform for its mortgage criteria.

Brokers will be able to search Together’s criteria and download guides on its first charge, second charge, buy-to-let (BTL), unregulated bridging and commercial bridging ranges.

This will give brokers real-time updates through an interface that works on desktop, tablet and mobile devices.

Brokers will also be able to access Together’s products without the need for a Knowledge Bank account.

Maeve Ward, head of intermediary sales for personal finance at Together, said: “We are committed to supporting our broker partners with the latest product and service innovations in order to help personal and commercial finance customers achieve their property ambitions.

“Working with Knowledge Bank, we will be able to support brokers at scale as we continue to work towards our vision to be the UK’s most valued lender.”

Shane Chawatama, sales director at Knowledge Bank, added: “It is brilliant to be partnering with Together. In a fast-moving mortgage market where technology is evolving just as rapidly, innovation is key.

“By launching this Interactive Criteria Guide, Together are demonstrating their commitment to supporting brokers with the critical information they need. This criteria guide will empower brokers to deliver more positive outcomes for their clients.”

This week, Together completed a £121.9m resi and commercial mortgage securitisation.