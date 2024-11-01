Hinckley & Rugby BS launches remortgage service through Pexa partnership

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has partnered with property technology firm Pexa to launch a faster and smoother remortgage service.

The partnership means that the fee-assisted remortgage service provided by Pexa’s conveyancing firm Optima Legal will be available to Hinckley & Rugby Building Society borrowers.

The fee-assisted remortgage service makes use of Pexa’s cutting-edge technology, with Optima Legal providing borrowers with an online case tracking portal that allows them to keep in touch with progress on their case.

The remortgage service is available to brokers’ clients exclusively through PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network, part of Sesame Bankhall Group.

Laura Sneddon, head of sales and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby Building Society, said: “Across the society, we are passionate about delivering the smoothest possible journey for our mortgage customers.

“Integrating the right technology can help us do that, and I’m certain that brokers will welcome our new partnership with Pexa, which will deliver a faster and more transparent experience for their customers.

Sponsored An intermediary’s guide to understanding client vulnerability Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Hinckley & Rugby will always look to work with forward-thinking businesses who can help us to provide the best levels of service, speed and transparency to brokers and borrowers alike.”

Better connectivity

Joe Pepper, UK chief executive of Pexa, said: “Our goal is simple – to make the remortgage experience as low-friction as possible for lenders, borrowers and brokers alike, and we are pioneering new products and technology to make that a reality.

“Our new fee-assisted service through Optima Legal will bring better connectivity between parties as the process is increasingly integrated through the use of Pexa’s APIs.

“This streamlines and speeds up the process, delivering more efficient and effective case management, and crucially, improves the customer experience.

“Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has a track record of embracing innovation, and so it is a pleasure to deepen our partnership to showcase the benefits of digitisation.”

Drive improvements for customers

Stephanie Charman, group partnerships and propositions director at Sesame Bankhall Group, added: “We are continually looking to deliver new innovative solutions for our PMS and Sesame members, which help them to run more efficient businesses and offer a smoother service experience to their customers.

“This exciting new remortgage service is a great example of the work taking place to drive improvements for customers and we are thrilled to be partnering with Hinckley & Rugby Building Society and Pexa to offer this exclusively to our members.”

In September, Hinckley & Rugby Building Society launched a new broker portal.