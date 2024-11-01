Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/11/2024

This week, the news surrounding the first Budget by the Labour government featured in our most read stories.

The Budget story that piqued our readers’ interest the most was that stamp duty was set to rise on second homes, followed by news about capital gains tax (CGT).

Leeds Building Society’s findings that nine in 10 properties would be above the stamp duty threshold if the Budget did not extend this also garnered readers’ interest.

Our round-up of the industry’s reaction to the Budget also ranked highly, as did consideration regarding the right package for brokers and mortgage rate and house price forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).