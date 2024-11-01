user.first_name
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 01/11/2024

Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
November 1, 2024
Updated:
November 1, 2024
This week, the news surrounding the first Budget by the Labour government featured in our most read stories.

The Budget story that piqued our readers’ interest the most was that stamp duty was set to rise on second homes, followed by news about capital gains tax (CGT).

Leeds Building Society’s findings that nine in 10 properties would be above the stamp duty threshold if the Budget did not extend this also garnered readers’ interest.

Our round-up of the industry’s reaction to the Budget also ranked highly, as did consideration regarding the right package for brokers and mortgage rate and house price forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

 

Autumn Budget 2024: Stamp duty to rise to 5% on second homes, costing landlords an extra £7k on a typical property

Sponsored

An intermediary’s guide to understanding client vulnerability

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Autumn Budget 2024: Landlords avoid CGT hikes as Reeves targets other assets

Nine in 10 set to pay stamp duty after Budget changes – Leeds BS

Autumn Budget 2024: What it means for the mortgage and housing market – industry reacts

Budget build-up – ‘stability is key’ for mortgage rates and housing market

What’s the right package to attract new brokers? – Flavin

Autumn Budget 2024: Govt plans to make mortgage guarantee scheme permanent

Autumn Budget 2024: Non-dom regime to be scrapped

Autumn Budget 2024: Housing market to receive £5bn to boost stock of private and social homes

OBR raises forecasts for mortgage rate and house price growth

