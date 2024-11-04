user.first_name
E.surv acquires house price index provider Acadata

Kelly Newlands
November 4, 2024
November 4, 2024
E.surv Chartered Surveyors, a national valuation firm, has acquired the assets and brand of Acadata Limited, a provider of house price indices and related data products.

Acadata has worked as a supplier for E.surv and others for a number of years, providing house price indices for England and Wales as well as Scotland.

As part of the deal with E.surv, Peter Williams and Bob Pannell – who are Acadata analysts currently – will become consultants for E.surv.

Richard Sexton, E.surv’s director of business development, said: “This deal secures valuable intellectual property and curated data sets for E.surv [that] will support and accelerate our wider data strategy.

“We also look forward to pooling our experience with that of the Acadata team, to shape our proposition for the future.”

David Thorpe, Acadata’s founder, added: “Acadata has enjoyed a productive and collaborative relationship with E.surv over many years and I couldn’t be happier that the Acadata IP and expertise will be moving to E.surv.”

