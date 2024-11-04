Loughborough BS added to Paradigm’s lender panel

Paradigm has announced that Loughborough Building Society is the most recent addition to its lender panel.

The partnership will give Paradigm member firms access to the mutual’s varied range of mortgage products, which are designed to meet various borrower needs.

These include first-time buyers, remortgaging, home purchases, buy to let (BTL), large loans, borrowing into retirement, family assist schemes, shared ownership, holiday lets and buy for university.

Recently, Loughborough Building Society introduced a new suite of intermediary-focused affordability calculators. These include a residential calculator covering specialist products, such as high income multiples and lending into retirement, alongside its core residential offerings. Its BTL calculator includes solutions for let to buy, family BTL and holiday lets, as well as its standard BTL options.

Paradigm’s members can now register with Loughborough Building Society to access its full product range and online mortgage portal. They will also be able to explore a broad library of supporting documents.

Richard Howes (pictured), Paradigm’s director of mortgages, said: “To say the mutual sector now offers something of a one-stop shop for a huge variety of borrower mortgage needs would be an understatement. The Loughborough’s range is a prime example of this, covering off a vast array of products and criteria from options for first-time buyers to those taking mortgage debt into retirement.

“It’s therefore very pleasing to be adding the society to our lender panel and to be providing Paradigm advisers and member firms with access to this excellent proposition. We’re looking forward to introducing these options to our membership and working with the Loughborough team to secure the right product solutions for borrowers.”

Ashley Pearson, head of intermediaries at Loughborough Building Society, said: “Joining the Paradigm Mortgage Services’ panel allows us to offer our extensive range of specialist mortgage solutions to a wider network of intermediaries.

“Together, we are committed to delivering innovative, flexible, customer-centric options, and we look forward to working closely with Paradigm members to support their clients’ increasingly diverse borrowing needs.”

In August, Paradigm added Perenna to its lender panel.