OMS signs three-year extension with Sourcing Brain

One Mortgage System (OMS) has secured a three-year contract extension with Mortgage Brain’s online product sourcing platform Sourcing Brain.

Building on a partnership established in 2022, this extension will allow OMS users to continue efficiently identifying the most suitable mortgage solutions for its clients.

Sourcing Brain has been designed with intuitive navigation to streamline the advice process.

It includes advanced filtering options, enabling users to quickly pinpoint the right product for each client.

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director of Mortgage Brain, said: “Securing a three-year partnership extension with OMS is fantastic news and highlights how tech firms can work together to deliver real value to mortgage brokers.

“Sourcing Brain, our online product sourcing platform, empowers brokers to provide clients with faster, more accurate decisions early in the application process.

“This partnership with OMS strengthens our commitment to supporting brokers and demonstrates the powerful impact of collaborating expertise to create intuitive, essential tools for today’s digital landscape.”

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Extending our collaboration with Mortgage Brain reinforces our commitment to delivering solutions that improve the efficiency and precision of mortgage sourcing.

“The continuation of this partnership ensures OMS users benefit from seamless access to Sourcing Brain, empowering brokers to provide tailored solutions with confidence, while maintaining our ongoing strategy of aligning with ‘best-in-class’ strategic partners.”