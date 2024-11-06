Scottish Widows releases IP product through Iress’ The Exchange

Iress has added a new income protection (IP) product from Scottish Widows to its The Exchange quote and apply platform for intermediaries.

This is in addition to Scottish Widows’ existing term, multi-benefit and mortgage protection products, which are also available on The Exchange.

The Exchange is an online sourcing system used by intermediaries, primarily for life insurance products. On the platform, advisers can compare and source insurance products including life insurance, critical illness cover, and income protection.

Jacqui Durbin, global head of product for sourcing at Iress, said: “As long-standing partners of Scottish Widows, we’re delighted to support its launch into the income protection space through our extensive distribution network on The Exchange.

“It also supports our commitment to offering the broadest range of products to brokers and advisers.”

Rose St Louis, protection director at Scottish Widows, added: “Our goal is to help people to be better prepared financially if they were not able to work.

Sponsored An intermediary’s guide to understanding client vulnerability Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Our new IP product is the next step on our mission to help people build their financial resilience and make it easier for advisers to serve more of their customers’ needs with a streamlined process and slicker experience through tech partners like Iress.”

In August this year, Iress completed the sale of its UK mortgage sales and originations business.