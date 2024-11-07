user.first_name
Menu

News

Gatehouse Bank reinstates refinancing for BTL and home purchase plans

Gatehouse Bank reinstates refinancing for BTL and home purchase plans
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
November 7, 2024
Updated:
November 7, 2024
Gatehouse Bank has reinstated refinancing options for UK residents, UK expats and international residents.

For home purchase plans (HPPs), refinancing applications will be accepted from international residents. Refinancing options on buy-to-let (BTL) plans are now available to UK residents and expats as well as international residents.

An HPP is a Sharia-compliant alternative to a mortgage.

Refinancing applications across BTL and HPP products will be accepted up to 80% finance to value. This includes the bank’s green home finance deals.

Gemma Donnelly (pictured), head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are pleased to be able to now support homebuyers and landlords looking to refinance properties across our entire range of home finance products.

“Ultimately, this means that Gatehouse Bank can help more customers seeking Sharia-compliant home finance for properties in England and Wales, whether they are based in the UK or overseas.”

Sponsored

Good broker-lender collaboration nourishes mortgage innovation

Sponsored by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Related
View All

News

'Timeline for future cuts has changed significantly' – base rate cut reaction

‘Timeline for future cuts has changed significantly’ – base rate cut reaction

News

Just 1,392 cladding-affected buildings have been remediated and two-thirds are unidentified, NAO report finds

Just 1,392 cladding-affected buildings have been remediated and two-thirds are unidentified, NAO report finds

News

TMPE 2024: Lenders will innovate more now Help to Buy is definitely not returning

TMPE 2024: Lenders will innovate more now Help to Buy is definitely not returning

News

image of the bank of england as the bank of england cuts base rate

Bank of England cuts base rate to 4.75% with ‘more reductions to follow’

View All
Tags:
Gatehouse Bank
home purchase plans
sharia-compliant mortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/