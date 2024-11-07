Gatehouse Bank reinstates refinancing for BTL and home purchase plans

Gatehouse Bank has reinstated refinancing options for UK residents, UK expats and international residents.

For home purchase plans (HPPs), refinancing applications will be accepted from international residents. Refinancing options on buy-to-let (BTL) plans are now available to UK residents and expats as well as international residents.

An HPP is a Sharia-compliant alternative to a mortgage.

Refinancing applications across BTL and HPP products will be accepted up to 80% finance to value. This includes the bank’s green home finance deals.

Gemma Donnelly (pictured), head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are pleased to be able to now support homebuyers and landlords looking to refinance properties across our entire range of home finance products.

“Ultimately, this means that Gatehouse Bank can help more customers seeking Sharia-compliant home finance for properties in England and Wales, whether they are based in the UK or overseas.”