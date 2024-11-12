Buy to Let by Foundation relaunches Specials range

Buy to Let by Foundation has relaunched its range of Specials with updated rates.

The buy-to-let (BTL) brand of specialist lender Foundation Home Loans is making the changes available from today (12 November).

The Specials are available across F1 – for clients with an almost clean credit history – and F2 – for clients financing a more specialist property type and/or those with some historical blips on their credit rating.

The tiers provide product options for portfolio landlords, individual landlord borrowers, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs)and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) borrowers.

Product highlights include F1 two-year fixed rate Specials starting from 4.74% with a 4% fee, available at both 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV).

There are F1 five-year fixed rates for portfolio landlords only, starting from 5.19% and with a 6% fee, available at both 65% and 75% LTV.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

There are also fee-assisted five-year fixes from 5.39% with a 5% fee.

F2 two- and five-year fixed rates for standard HMOs and MUFBs, from 5.29% with a 3% fee, are again available at both 65% and 75% LTV.

Tom Jacob, director of product and marketing at Foundation Home Loans, said: “These relaunched buy-to-let Specials are not just available across two of our tiers but also cover a number of borrower and property types, with different terms, LTVs and fee structures.

“They are therefore designed to provide advisers with the widest range of options to meet a variety of landlord borrower needs and circumstances.

“Available from today, for both remortgage and purchase, the rates on offer are some of the best Foundation currently offers, with our two-year fix starting from 4.74%, while our five-year deal for portfolio landlords only starts from 5.19%.

“With the Budget now out of the way, and a greater degree of clarity and certainty available, we anticipate landlord borrowers will be much more comfortable in the financial choices they are able to make, and as a result believe we’ll begin to see a greater deal of activity for advisers with such clients.

“We believe these products offer a strong and compelling offering, and would urge any adviser with clients who are suitable to liaise with our sales team to see how we can support them and their landlord borrowers.”