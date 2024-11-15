Hope Capital appoints Weir and Lea as national account managers

Hope Capital has restructured its sales team after promoting David Weir and Sam Lea to national account managers.

The pair have combined experience as business development managers (BDMs) at Hope Capital of more than five years.

The new roles will be instrumental ahead of the lender making a series of significant announcements in the new year.

Weir and Lea will support the lender’s head of sales, Kim Parker, and will use their expertise to build upon the existing relationships they have established.

They will also be helping to optimise sales functions to boost national growth.

Weir will be responsible for supporting brokers in London, as well as the North of England and Scotland, while Lea will cover cases in the Midlands, South of England and South Wales.

Successful track records

Jonathan Sealey, chief executive of Hope Capital, said: “David and Sam have both been part of Hope Capital for several years now and have extremely successful track records in managing successful broker relationships.

“Now they will be leveraging their experience to enhance relationships within the broker, network and club communities, continuing to position us at the forefront of the industry for bridging loan cases.”

Supporting this significant development, Hope Capital has also announced it is growing its sales team, following a new job vacancy for an additional internal business development executive (BDE) to join its team.

Kim Parker added: “Hope Capital has experienced another fantastic year in business, gearing up for substantial growth plans in 2025.

“David and Sam’s promotions, along with the news of our latest BDE position, will be instrumental in positioning us favourably in the market as the go-to lender. Congratulations David and Sam on this thoroughly deserved recognition.”