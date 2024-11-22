Marsden BS launches 95% residential mortgages

Marsden Building Society has announced two new 95% loan-to-value (LTV) residential mortgage deals, with rates starting at 4.99%.

They include the FX018 deal with a fixed rate of 4.99% to 30 June 2029, which is followed by a variable rate of 6.44% to 30 June 2030.

There is also the DS223 deal with a discount rate of 5.59% to 31 January 2028, with a variable follow-on rate of 6.44% to 31 January 2030.

Requiring a 5% deposit and available on a repayment basis, the new 95% LTV residential products benefit from no credit scoring, free valuations of properties up to £500,000 and legal assistance available on remortgage cases.

In addition, both products have no booking or arrangement fees.

Product eligibility

To be eligible for a Marsden Building Society 95% LTV mortgage, the maximum loan amount is £500,000 and the mortgaged property must have a minimum value of £100,000.

Donna Barclay, head of lending at Marsden Building Society, said: “We’re excited to announce this latest addition to our intermediary portfolio, designed specifically for clients looking for higher LTV residential lending.

“From first-time buyers with a smaller deposit to homeowners remortgaging to borrow more with a higher LTV, we hope to equip mortgage advisers with more lending options for their clients across England and Wales.”

Last month, Marsden Building Society increased the maximum LTV for expat residential mortgages.