Property Circle's Hartwell reveals how she overcame PTSD in MIMHC video

A senior member of Property Circle’s management team has revealed the personal events that prompted her to prioritise her mental wellbeing.

Sarah Hartwell, Property Circle’s national account manager, made the declaration in the latest video from the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC).

In the video, she spoke about the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) she experienced following six failed attempts at IVF in addition to a miscarriage.

She hopes that speaking so openly will help promote greater openness surrounding mental health issues.

Sarah chatted to Jason Berry, co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, for the organisation’s latest ‘Keeping the Mental Health Conversation Going’ video.

The forum provides a platform for industry leaders to share insights and strategies for promoting best practice mental wellbeing in the workplace.

Hartwell explained: “Once you’ve had a mental health issue, in my case PTSD, it shapes who you become.

“I now realise that it’s essential to know your own limitations and ask for help if and when this becomes necessary – and that’s precisely what I now encourage anyone who’s struggling with their mental health to do without delay.

“Speaking personally, my PTSD occurred in 2014 after I’d experienced several failed attempts at IVF as well as a miscarriage.

“It was an incredibly difficult chapter in my life, but I was fortunate enough to work alongside some remarkable and understanding people who went out of their way to help me when I needed it.”

In the MIMHC’s new video, Sarah cites a course of eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to have been a turning point in her recovery.

EMDR is a recognised mental health treatment technique that can help with the processing and recovery from past traumatic experiences.

Subsequently, Sarah and her partner successfully adopted a much-loved little girl, and she now routinely prioritises her own self-care and works part-time to ensure she “remains strong” for her daughter.

The ‘Keep the Mental Health Conversation Going’ video series was established to inspire positive change and create supportive work environments where individuals feel comfortable seeking help and support.

The MIMHC was established to create a culture of openness and compassion within the mortgage industry by spreading a message of support and understanding while initiating meaningful discussions.

Berry explained: “Sarah is clear about the importance of frank conversations surrounding mental health.

“She is also calling upon mortgage companies’ management teams to be vigilant when it comes to colleagues’ mental wellbeing and have fully trained mental health first-aiders on hand, whenever possible.

“Both of these principles are enshrined at the heart of the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter and I can’t thank Sarah enough for being brave enough to share her story.”