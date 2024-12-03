Smart Money People records joint second-highest ever broker satisfaction rating

Smart Money People has recorded its joint second-highest ever satisfaction rating by brokers across all lending sectors.

In the bi-annual study, run by Smart Money People, its overall lender rating was 83.4%.

This is down 0.3% on the first half of this year, but is still joint second highest.

Top-ranking lender

Atom Bank scored the highest across all categories at 94.2%.

This is the 13th edition of the Mortgage Lender Benchmark, which analyses the state of the mortgage industry among brokers. It is the industry’s largest broker feedback survey, enabling lenders to form valuable insights to help understand the market.

The latest edition includes 4,755 reviews of 116 lenders.

The average net promoter score (NPS) for all lenders is also slightly down by 2.8 on the H1 2024 figure and stands at 35.9.

Atom Bank was named the best bank by brokers, while Principality Building Society was named the best building society lender – both retaining their statuses from the first half of 2024.

In addition, the best lifetime provider was Pure Retirement, and Pepper Money was recognised as the top specialist lender, both also retaining their H1 2024 rankings.

BTL lenders

However, a change to the top spot was recorded in buy to let (BTL), with Landbay ranked as the top lender in this category.

Meanwhile, Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) claimed the top spot as the best £4bn-plus lender.

Jacqueline Dewey, chief executive of Smart Money People, said: “Despite a very busy end to 2024 with rates gradually reducing, it’s encouraging to see that overall levels of satisfaction with lenders across all sectors has remained at historically high levels since we started our report over six years ago.

“In addition, special mentions to Atom Bank, Pepper Money, Principality and Pure Retirement for their consistent service delivery across the whole year.

“Such high levels of satisfaction take significant investments in both resources and technology.

“So we should applaud not only their efforts, but [those] of the whole industry in maintaining service and satisfaction during such a difficult and uncertain period.”