Accord makes resi and BTL rate cuts; Dudley adds two-year fixed deals – round-up

Accord Mortgages has reduced rates across its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage deals.

Reductions of up to 0.3% have been made across Accord Mortgages’ two-year fixes for residential borrowers, while three-year fixed rates have been lowered by up to 0.15%.

The lender has also cut five-year fixes by as much as 0.25%, and some products have had their fees lowered from £995 to £495.

Additionally, Accord Mortgages reduced the rate of its £5k Deposit Mortgage product from 5.79% to 5.74% for a five-year fix.

This includes a fee-free two-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) for remortgage, which has been reduced from 5.49% to 5.19%, and a five-year fix purchase product at the same tier, cut from 4.74% to 4.64%. The fee on the latter deal has also been lowered from £995 to £495. Both products have £500 cashback and a free standard valuation.

Further, a fee-free two-year fixed purchase mortgage at 95% LTV with £250 cashback and a free standard valuation has gone down from 6.63% to 6.43%.

For BTL borrowers, Accord Mortgages has cut the rate of a two-year fixed purchase product at 80% LTV from 5.89% to 5.54%. This has a £995 fee and free standard valuation.

A three-year fix for BTL remortgage up to 75% LTV has gone from 4.89% to 4.69%. This has a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Also for BTL remortgage up to 75% LTV is a five-year fix, which has fallen from 5.04% to 4.84%. This comes with a £1,995 fee, free standard valuation and remortgage legal service.

Gemma Hyland, mortgage product manager for Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce these changes, which refresh both our residential and BTL ranges – ensuring that we provide the best value possible, and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to supporting a wide range of borrowers with different circumstances or needs.”

Dudley BS adds two-year fixes to range

Dudley Building Society has released two-year fixed rate deals for residential, expat, and BTL borrowers.

The deals are available for both purchase and remortgage.

The products include an option for residential borrowers up to 65% LTV that is priced at 5.19% with a £499 arrangement fee, and, up to 75% LTV, an option with a rate of 5.34%.

The products offer loan sizes between £25,000 and £1m.

For expat residential borrowers, Dudley Building Society has introduced a two-year fix up to 65% LTV priced at 5.79%, or 5.94% up to 75% LTV.

Both have a £999 arrangement fee with loan sizes between £25,000 and £1.5m.

For expat BTL borrowers, the two-year fix up to 65% LTV has a rate of 5.99% on loans between £25,000 and £1m.

For standard BTL borrowers, there is a two-year fix up to 70% LTV priced at 5.7%, with a £750 arrangement fee on loans between £25,000 and £1m.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “Borrowers’ needs are becoming increasingly diverse, and we’re proud to introduce a range of two-year fixed rate products designed to support a variety of requirements, from residential homeowners to expat and BTL investors. These products are tailored to provide flexibility and competitive terms, ensuring our customers can confidently navigate today’s marketplace.

“With rising demand for bespoke lending solutions, we’ve focused on creating options that address the unique circumstances of our borrowers. These new offerings give advisers more tools to deliver positive outcomes for their clients, whether they’re purchasing a property or coming to the end of their current deal.”