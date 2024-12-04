user.first_name
NatWest cuts new business mortgage rates

Shekina Tuahene
December 4, 2024
December 4, 2024
NatWest has announced mortgage rate cuts for new borrowers, taking effect at the end of the week.

Changes will be made to NatWest’s residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates at 60% and 75% loan to value (LTV). 

For residential borrowers, its two-year fixed purchase product at 60% LTV with a £995 fee will be reduced from 4.37% to 4.32%, and the fee-free option will be cut from 4.59% to 4.49%. 

With a £1,495 fee, the corresponding mortgage will be reduced from 4.32% to 4.27%. 

At 75% LTV, the two-year fixed purchase mortgage with no fee will be cut from 4.88% to 4.78%, while the £995 fee-paying deal will go from 4.59% to 4.49%. 

The product with a £1,495 fee will be lowered by 0.1% to 4.44%. 

For a five-year fixed purchase product at 60% LTV with a £995 fee, the rate will fall by 0.14% to 4.15%. 

The option with no fee will be cut from 4.39% to 4.33%, and the product with a £1,495 fee will be reduced from 4.24% to 4.1%. 

At 75% LTV, reductions of up to 0.13% will be made. 

Changes will also apply to remortgages, shared equity products, Help to Buy and green mortgage residential deals. 

For BTL borrowers, the two-year fixed purchase product at 50% LTV with a £995 fee will fall from 4.69% to 4.6%, and with no fee, it will decrease from 5.15% to 4.9%. 

At 75% LTV, a larger reduction of 0.34% has been made to the fee-free product, which will be priced at 5.05%, while the mortgage with a £995 fee will drop by 0.32% to 4.83% and the option with a £3,499 fee will fall by 0.2% to 4.15%.

Reductions of up to 0.39% will also be made to two-year fixed remortgages for BTL. 

NatWest will also cut five-year fixed purchase and remortgage rates by as much as 0.36%, and BTL green mortgage rates by up to 0.32%. 

Last month, the bank increased select mortgage rates by 0.1%.

