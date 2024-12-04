The Mortgage Lender offers limited-edition BTL products

The Mortgage Lender (TML) is offering a number of fixed rate products in its buy-to-let (BTL) range.

The expansion includes a duo of two-year fixed rate 75% loan-to-value (LTV) products in the standard range, with 3% and 5% completion fees.

These will have rates of 3.94% and 4.94% respectively.

The multi-loan product range will also see a new addition; a five-year fixed 75% LTV product with a rate of 4.93% will be available via select distributors and specialist BTL brokers.

Providing more options

Steve Griffiths, who is the chief commercial officer at TML and was recently made commercial director for retail mortgages at Shawbrook, said: “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our offering, and so are thrilled to announce the addition of three new products to provide more options and help prospective and existing landlords expand their portfolios.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“With the increasing popularity of shorter-term fixed products, we’re pleased to be able to further support this demand with these new products.

“We will continue to listen to brokers and their landlord customers and monitor the market to provide the best possible products to help accomplish any property goals, whether big or small.”