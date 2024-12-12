White Rose Finance Group adds Dudley BS to panel

Brokerage White Rose Finance Group has added Dudley Building Society to its panel, giving its advisers access to its range.

The group – which also has a packaging arm, appointed representative (AR) network and commercial arm – said this would give advisers a broader range of solutions to meet their client’s needs.

This will include Dudley Building Society’s later life lending, expat, interest-only and self-build mortgages as well as its complex income range.

Rob Oliver, head of distribution at Dudley Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to partner with White Rose Finance Group and to officially join their panel. This partnership comes at a time when building societies are playing an increasingly significant role in the mortgage market. Five years ago, our presence was much smaller, but today, building societies are vital to the sector.

“By partnering with White Rose, we’re ensuring their brokers have access to a wider range of competitive and flexible products, helping them deliver better outcomes for their clients. Whether it’s standard buy to let, holiday let, or more complex cases, Dudley’s tailored solutions provide real value.”

John Kent, managing director at White Rose Finance Group, added: “This partnership with Dudley Building Society is a fantastic opportunity for our brokers to expand their offering with products that truly stand out in the market. Dudley’s human approach to underwriting, competitive rates, and tailored solutions align perfectly with our mission to support brokers in delivering the best value to their clients.

“Whether it’s regulated residential or unregulated buy to let, this partnership ensures our brokers can offer more choice and better outcomes.”

Earlier this month, Dudley Building Society released a range of two-year fixed rate mortgages, while last month the mutual introduced buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let products for landlords.