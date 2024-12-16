user.first_name
Furness BS launches shared ownership mortgages

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 16, 2024
Updated:
December 16, 2024
Furness Building Society has released a range of shared ownership mortgages, available across England and Wales.

There is a two-year fix, with rates starting from 4.65%, and a five-year fix starting from 4.48%. All products offer a £250 cashback incentive. 

Furness Building Society said it would maintain its focus on tailored underwriting and provide manual case assessments, higher loan sizes on five-year deals and enhanced affordability for energy-efficient properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A or B. 

The mutual said the improved affordability for greener homes could boost the loan amount by £24,000. 

Furness Building Society will lend up to 95% loan to share on new-build homes including flats, and accepts 5% builder incentives. 

Jonathan Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “At Furness, we’re committed to helping brokers find solutions for clients who might not fit the mould elsewhere. With our shared ownership range, we’ve combined flexible criteria with the kind of personal service brokers value.  

“Whether it’s through manual underwriting, no automated credit scoring, or upfront case reviews, we’re proud to offer a proposition that puts individual circumstances first.” 

Today, the Shared Ownership Council announced that a shared ownership code would be trialled with eight housing providers. The code asks lenders and providers to improve transparency and service quality around things like fees, staff training and service charges.

