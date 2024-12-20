Lendco renews £400m BTL warehouse facility

Lendco has renewed one of its £400m buy-to-let (BTL) warehouse lines, it has been revealed.

The move continues Lendco’s seven-year partnership with HSBC and BNP Paribas as senior lenders.

The renewal concludes a busy year for the lender, during which it has executed more than £1.3bn of financing activity.

This includes its fourth public securitisation, a new BTL forward-flow agreement, and mezzanine finance for its bridging warehouse.

‘Cemented’ the relationship

Simon Knight, chief executive of Lendco, said: “We are delighted to have further cemented our long-standing relationship with BNPP and HSBC, and on the back of a record year of lending, our funding platform is perfectly positioned ready for our 2025 lending ambitions.”

Sponsored How to support young landlords Sponsored by BM Solutions

Adrian Scragg, director of treasury at Capital Markets and ESG at Lendco, added: “We’re thrilled to have closed this renewal out with two of our longest-standing partners.

“Following such a busy year, it’s a great way to close the books.”

Earlier this month, Lendco lowered bridging rates and added AVMs.