Lendco renews £400m BTL warehouse facility

Myra Butterworth
Written By:
Posted:
December 20, 2024
Updated:
December 20, 2024
Lendco has renewed one of its £400m buy-to-let (BTL) warehouse lines, it has been revealed.

The move continues Lendco’s seven-year partnership with HSBC and BNP Paribas as senior lenders.

The renewal concludes a busy year for the lender, during which it has executed more than £1.3bn of financing activity.

This includes its fourth public securitisation, a new BTL forward-flow agreement, and mezzanine finance for its bridging warehouse.

 

‘Cemented’ the relationship

Simon Knight, chief executive of Lendco, said: “We are delighted to have further cemented our long-standing relationship with BNPP and HSBC, and on the back of a record year of lending, our funding platform is perfectly positioned ready for our 2025 lending ambitions.”

Adrian Scragg, director of treasury at Capital Markets and ESG at Lendco, added: “We’re thrilled to have closed this renewal out with two of our longest-standing partners.

“Following such a busy year, it’s a great way to close the books.”

Earlier this month, Lendco lowered bridging rates and added AVMs.

