Top 10 mortgage industry commentary stories of 2024

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 23, 2024
Updated:
December 23, 2024
The opinion of mortgage professionals is always valued, regardless of whether there has been a small or huge development in the market.

Mortgage Solutions has compiled the most read analysis and commentary stories of 2024, which featured vital insights from those in the market.

Thank you to all who share your views through this publication.

 

Lenders are keeping an eye on escalating leasehold costs, brokers say – analysis

Sponsored

How to support young landlords

Sponsored by BM Solutions

YBS £5k deposit deal ‘extremely welcome’ but FTBs should be aware of caveats – analysis

Borrowers are ready for inescapable mortgage rate rises – analysis

More ‘landlord prisoners’ expected amid mooted CGT rise in Autumn Statement – analysis

Era of ‘rock-bottom’ mortgage rates is over – analysis

The lowdown on innovative mortgage options for buyers

Tenet administration aftermath shows ‘supportive industry’ but questions remain – analysis

Nationwide and Virgin Money merger ‘will create another Goliath’ – analysis

Inflation rise ‘blip’ that won’t reverse rate drops but beware swap rises – analysis

Brokers mix and match CRMs as none ‘do a great job’ – analysis

