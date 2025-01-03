user.first_name
Halifax cuts remortgage rates by up to 0.35%

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 3, 2025
Updated:
January 3, 2025
Halifax has announced a set of mortgage rate reductions with cuts of as much as 0.35%.

The changes apply to the bank’s one-and-a-half- and three-year fixed remortgage deals. Halifax launched the one-and-a-half-year fixed remortgages in November. 

This includes the one-and-a-half-year fix at 60% loan to value (LTV), which has been lowered by 0.15% to 4.22%, while the option at 75% LTV has gone down by 0.23% to 4.39%. 

At 80% LTV, the one-and-a-half-year fixed remortgage has fallen by 0.27% to 4.77%, and the 85% LTV deal has gone down by 0.35% to 4.9%. At 90% LTV, the one-and-a-half-year fixed remortgage has gone from 5.63% to 5.28%. 

All deals have a £1,499 fee. 

Across its three-year fixes, the fee-free remortgage at 60% LTV has been cut by 0.01% to 4.41%, while the option with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.05% to 4.18%. 

At 80% LTV, the fee-free product has been cut by 0.11% to 4.96% and the option with a £999 fee has gone from 4.88% to 4.73%. 

The 85% LTV fee-free deal has been cut by 0.11% to 5.06% and the product with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.15% to 4.83%. 

A reduction of 0.04% was made to the fee-free three-year fixed remortgage at 90% LTV to a rate of 5.44%, while the option with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.08% to 5.21%. 

The rates on its three-year fixed remortgages at 75% LTV are unchanged. 

Analysis published by UK Finance at the end of last year suggested more mortgages would be due for refinancing in 2025. 

Halifax
mortgage rate reductions
remortgage rates