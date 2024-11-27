Halifax launches 1.5-year fixed remortgages

Halifax has added one-and-a-half-year fixed remortgages to its offering, giving borrowers the option of shorter-term products.

There are five remortgage deals available and they all have a £1,499 fee.

This includes an option at 60% loan to value (LTV), priced at 4.37%. At 75% LTV, this has a rate of 4.62%.

At 80% LTV, the one-and-a-half-year fixed remortgage has a rate of 5.04%, and there is a rate of 5.25% at 85% LTV.

These all offer borrowing amounts of between £25,000 and £2m.

At 90% LTV, the one-and-a-half-year fixed rate remortgage is priced at 5.63%, with loan sizes up to £750,000.

Sponsored Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Borrowers must use their own conveyancer, and the products have £250 cashback.

Halifax’s products with terms of two years or more will still offer the conveyancing service without cashback.

The products will be available from 28 November.

Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “Brokers have told us that their clients are keen to see more shorter-term products. With this latest launch, we’re delivering the certainty of fixed payments balanced with a term that offers more flexibility.”

At the start of this month, Halifax announced rate changes.