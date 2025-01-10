Sesame Bankhall appoints Sklaroff as strategy and transformation director

Sesame Bankhall has hired Shona Sklaroff as director of strategy and transformation, with her joining from LGT Wealth Management.

In her role at Sesame Bankhall, she will oversee Sesame Bankhall’s strategic growth programme, with a focus on adviser productivity and business efficiency.

She will also define “long-term goals” that “create lasting value for advisers and their customers”, the firm said.

Sklaroff joins from LGT Wealth Management, where she was the head of business planning and execution for over a year.

Prior to that, she worked at Abrdn for around seven years, initially as the head of discretionary business management and strategy and then as the head of personal business planning and execution.

Sklaroff also worked at Standard Life Wealth for around seven years as the head of business management and strategy for around seven years.

She has also held roles at Lochburgh Limited and Lloyds Banking Group (LBG).

Paul Wilson, chief operating officer at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “Shona has extensive experience and a proven track record of executing business growth and operational efficiency programmes across various sectors.

“She will have an instrumental role to play in helping us advance our ambitious plans for the future, while also reinforcing our role as the proactive partner of choice for advisers.”

Sklaroff said: “I’m excited to be joining SBG at such a key time in its growth journey. My focus will be on ensuring the business has clear, actionable plans in place to support its strategy and helping to deliver on them efficiently. The business’ vision and direction really resonate with me, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in its transformative development.”