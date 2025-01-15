Aldermore reduces rates and reintroduces 95% LTV deals; Hanley Economic BS adds high-LTV deal – round-up

Aldermore has lowered select rates by up to 0.2% and reintroduced 95% loan-to-value (LTV) products.

For new customers, Aldermore has added a 95% LTV deal for first-time buyers, with pricing beginning from 7.49%.

The lender has decreased all residential owner-occupier fixed rates up to 75% LTV by up to 0.1%, with rates starting from 5.54%.

All residential owner-occupier fixed rates up to 80% LTV have been cut by up to 0.2% and pricing begins from 5.79%.

Within its residential owner-occupier range, two- and three-year fixed rates with a discounted reversion rate up to 80% LTV are available.

The lender has made rate changes for existing customers; all residential owner-occupier fixed rates up to 75% LTV have fallen by up to 0.1% and rates start from 5.74%.

For residential owner-occupier rates up to 80% LTV, all fixed rates have been cut by up to 0.2%, with pricing beginning from 5.99%.

In its existing customer buy-to-let (BTL) range, the lender has also introduced two-year fixed limited-edition deals up to 70% LTV with no fee.

Pricing begins from 6.49% and the product is aimed at individual and company landlords with single residential investment properties.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “We’re pleased to begin the year with a bang by cutting rates and introducing new products. We want brokers and their clients to know that Aldermore has a wide range of lending options available, catered to their individual needs.

“We’re especially pleased to relaunch into the 95% LTV market, offering compelling options for first time buyers as they seek to get onto the property ladder for the first time in 2025.”

Hanley Economic BS adds fee-free high-LTV deal

Hanley Economic Building Society has brought out a range of fee-free two-year 95% LTV trackers.

The products have an initial pay rate of 5.75% and come with a free valuation, no application or arrangement fee and £250 cashback upon completion.

The deal can be used on properties through England, Wales and Scotland for purchase or remortgage and has a minimum loan of £30,000 and maximum loan of £500,000.

David Lownds, head of products and marketing at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “Our review of the high-LTV market highlighted a gap for products linked to the Bank of England base rate.

“With potential base rate reductions on the horizon and the added flexibility offered by tracker mortgages, we believe this product could prove highly appealing to borrowers and drive increased interest and engagement among our intermediary partners.

“As a forward-thinking mutual, we have a responsibility to make homeownership more accessible and affordable, particularly for those borrowers seeking higher-LTV options, and we will continue evaluating our residential proposition accordingly.”