Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/01/2025

Anna Sagar
January 17, 2025
January 17, 2025
The Renters’ Rights Bill progressing to the House of Lords was popular among readers this week, with amendments like the maximum rent landlords can charge in advance closer to becoming law.

Expectations around the base rate were also of interest, with Santander revealing that it forecast four base rate cuts this year.

A Mortgage Solutions exclusive on Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) investing in Dashly, our One to One with Craig Hall from LSL, and reports on house prices and mortgage pricing rounded out our most read list.

 

Base rate cuts should be ‘accelerated’ to 3.25%, says BoE official

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

MAB appoints Geddes as strategic partnership director and Barnett as lending operations manager

Exclusive: MAB invests in Dashly

Two- and five-year mortgage rate differential at smallest since 2023 – Moneyfacts

Renters’ Rights Bill amendments will ensure it ‘works as intended’, says housing minister

There’s hope for another prediction-beating BTL market this year – Cox

Average house prices jump 3.3% to £290k in November – ONS

Santander, HSBC and TSB to make rate changes – round-up

Amended Renters’ Rights Bill passes through to House of Lords

One to One: Craig Hall, LSL

