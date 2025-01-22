Tandem teams up with Sikoia for income verification and document automation

Tandem Bank has struck up a strategic partnership with Sikoia to automate select income verification and document handling processes.

Sikoia’s income and employer verification solution can do income verification in seconds, and will allow the bank to “deliver faster, more accurate results” to brokers and boost “operational efficiency”.

The automated solution can handle employed and more complex cases with multiple income streams, as all payslips and bank statements submitted by brokers and customers are processed.

There is no need for manual inputting or changes to existing user behaviour and it can identify discrepancies and anomalies.

The solution also has an API that can integrate into existing systems.

Alexis Rog, founder and CEO of Sikoia, said: “Our partnership with Tandem Bank marks a key milestone in transforming income verification and document processing for the mortgage industry.

Sponsored Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“This collaboration aims to eliminate administrative burdens, ensure consistent and auditable decision-making, and ultimately enhance the customer experience. At Sikoia, we are committed to driving success through collaboration and are excited to work with forward-thinking organisations like Tandem that embrace cutting-edge technology to improve efficiency and broker satisfaction.”

Nigel Brookes, director of second charge sales and distribution for the mortgage division at Tandem, added: “Tandem is starting the new year on a strong note, and our partnership with Sikoia underscores this commitment. By harnessing their AI-driven technology, we’re transforming a traditionally time-consuming process into a streamlined, efficient workflow – enabling faster and more accurate service for our customers.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to driving innovation and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and customer satisfaction for second charges.”

Earlier this year, Sikoia partnered with Y3S to cut admin time and automate processes.