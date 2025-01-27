CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries partners with Sesame Network

Specialist lender CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has partnered with Sesame Network, part of the Sesame Bankhall Group.

The partnership will give the appointed representative (AR) advisers at Sesame Network access to CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries’ product offering, enabling them to place cases with the lender.

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries offers a standard buy-to-let (BTL) range for standard rental properties and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) up to six bedrooms or units.

It also offers products for complex properties such as HMOs and MUFBs up to 10 bedrooms or units and short-term let products for properties such as holiday lets and serviced apartments.

Ross Turrell, commercial director at CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries, said: “This is fantastic news, and we’re delighted to kick start 2025 by partnering with an established adviser network like Sesame.

“It’s a really exciting relationship and will allow more advisers to register with us and access our specialist and complex buy-to-let product range.”

Toni Smith, distribution director at Sesame Network, added: “At Sesame Network, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the support and options we can offer our advisers, and this partnership with CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries is a great example of that.

“Their specialist buy-to-let range will make a broader selection of excellent product options available to our ARs providing them with greater choice and flexibility in the buy-to-let space.”

She added: “We’re excited to work with them and look forward to offering our advisers greater access to tailored solutions for their landlord clients in 2025 and beyond.”