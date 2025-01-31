user.first_name
Dudley BS cuts retention products and further advance deals

Anna Sagar
January 31, 2025
January 31, 2025
Dudley Building Society has lowered rates for its retention products and further advance deals by up to 0.4%.

The lender has lowered its existing retention products by up to 0.4%, with rates starting at 4.99% and available up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

In its retention range, its two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV has fallen from 5.49% to 5.09%. At 75% LTV, the rate has decreased from 5.59% to 5.24%.

The lender has also added discounted rates, including a two-year discount with a rate of 5.24% at 65% LTV and 5.34% at 75% LTV.

There are also new five-year fixed rates at 60% LTV and 75% LTV priced at 4.99% and 5.14% respectively.

The firm has also broadened its interest-only options, with new two-year fixed and discount interest-only deals beginning from 5.24%.

There is also a two-year fixed interest-only deal at 5.49% at 60% LTV and 5.59% at 90% LTV.

The retention products have no arrangement fees and permit overpayments of up to 10%.

Dudley Building Society has also added a suite of further advance deals, with rates beginning at 5.44% and available up to 80% LTV.

Robert Oliver (pictured), distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “As a mutual, our focus is always on creating long-term value for our members. These changes reflect that commitment by ensuring existing borrowers are well-served with great rates, additional flexibility, and a range of solutions to suit their needs.

“This update offers stability and flexibility, making it easier for brokers to help clients secure the right deal while maintaining the personalised, case-by-case underwriting approach that Dudley is known for.

“By enhancing our retention and further advance product offerings, we’re aiming to help borrowers stay with the society and continue to benefit from competitive deals, further strengthening broker-client relationships.”

Dudley Building Society recently added two-year rate deals for residential, expat, and buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers.

