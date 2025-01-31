Editor’s picks for the week – 31/01/2025

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

The first story was the Building Societies Association celebrating the 250th year since the first mutual was created in 1775. Alongside this milestone was the data showing that mortgage growth across the building society sector had exceeded that of the banking sector.

Then came the news that half a million pensioners were still paying off their mortgages and using a third of their income to do so. The research from SunLife suggested the average retired homeowner still paying their mortgage owed £67,478.

This month, the Mortgage Solutions Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF) was held, focusing on sexual harassment in the workplace. The event covered what management could do to support employees and prevent incidents.

There was also a survey from Investec that found that advisers working with high-net-worth (HNW) clients were feeling more positive about the market outlook than they did previously. Still, many remained concerned about how macroeconomic changes could affect business and the wider market.

Then, fintech Target Group advised the sector to prepare for the stamp duty deadline change by investing in their digital capabilities and avoiding delays in transactions.