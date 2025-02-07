user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/02/2025

Anna Sagar
February 7, 2025
February 7, 2025
The Bank of England’s decision to lower the base rate to 4.5% was among the most read stories this week, with some lenders lowering their rates.

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) announcement of its strategy for medium-term growth – including plans to double its market share and revenue from last year – along with Santander making a range of broker pledges including no dual pricing and 24-hour withdrawal notice were also among the most read stories this week.

 

HSBC and TSB amend mortgage rates – round-up

MAB reveals plans to double market share and revenue in business update

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Average house prices rise to record high of £299k – Halifax

Yorkshire Building Society appoints Watson as CCO

Base rate cut to 4.5%

Santander promises no dual pricing and 24-hour withdrawal notice in broker pledges

Mortgage rates continue to tick down – Rightmove

Interest servicing on lifetime mortgages will be ‘transformative’ for market, says Pure Retirement’s Buchanan

MPs launch AI inquiry as financial services sector ramps up use

Base rate cut ‘welcome’ but mortgage pricing decline will be gradual – industry reaction

