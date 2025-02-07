Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/02/2025

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) announcement of its strategy for medium-term growth – including plans to double its market share and revenue from last year – along with Santander making a range of broker pledges including no dual pricing and 24-hour withdrawal notice were also among the most read stories this week.
MAB reveals plans to double market share and revenue in business updateSponsored
How the housing landscape is set to shift
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Santander promises no dual pricing and 24-hour withdrawal notice in broker pledges
Interest servicing on lifetime mortgages will be ‘transformative’ for market, says Pure Retirement’s Buchanan
MPs launch AI inquiry as financial services sector ramps up use
Base rate cut ‘welcome’ but mortgage pricing decline will be gradual – industry reaction