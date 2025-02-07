Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/02/2025

The Bank of England’s decision to lower the base rate to 4.5% was among the most read stories this week, with some lenders lowering their rates.

Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) announcement of its strategy for medium-term growth – including plans to double its market share and revenue from last year – along with Santander making a range of broker pledges including no dual pricing and 24-hour withdrawal notice were also among the most read stories this week.