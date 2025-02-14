user.first_name
Menu

News

Movin Legal and L&G launch digital home surveys

Movin Legal and L&G launch digital home surveys
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 14, 2025
Updated:
February 14, 2025
Conveyancing panel manager Movin Legal has launched a digital home survey feature in partnership with Legal & General (L&G).

The digital home surveys will allow brokers to request a property survey at the point of instruction, which Movin Legal said would offer more convenience and efficiency to homebuyers. 

The firm said this would be in addition to the existing features it offers, such as expedited searches, homebuyer protection and rewards. 

The Digital Home Survey is a fully digital report for a homebuyer and has been designed by L&G Surveying Services. 

A Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualified surveyor will inspect the property and assess the roof, walls, damp and timber. A report will be delivered within 48 hours of the inspection. 

Movin Legal said a standout feature of the report was its “intuitive design” and the ability to speak with a surveyor before and after an inspection.

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The report will include defects or issues using photographs and a traffic light grading system, so buyers can be aware of how severe potential problems may be. 

Buyers will be able to share information with tradespeople, using the report to obtain quotes, which can be used to negotiate with the seller if needed. 

Lyndon Whistance, chief operating officer at Movin Legal, said: “We have listened to our clients, and home surveys were a key area where they sought additional support. By integrating Legal & General’s Digital Home Survey into our platform, we are delivering an innovative, efficient, and valuable solution that enhances the homebuying process.” 

Clare Beardmore, director of distribution and mortgage club at L&G Mortgage Services, added: “We are always seeking partners who value their customers’ needs as much as we do.

“Home surveys are an integral part of the homebuying process, and we are excited that Movin Legal has chosen our Digital Home Survey product to deliver a more intuitive and convenient experience for brokers and their customers.” 

Related
View All

News

Smaller two- and five-year fixed rate gap could make shorter terms more popular, says Rightmove

Smaller two- and five-year fixed rate gap could make shorter terms more popular, says Rightmove

News

Principality BS widens family lending criteria

Principality BS widens family lending criteria

News

NatWest’s mortgage balances rise to £209.8bn in 2024 with Metro Bank boost

NatWest’s mortgage balances rise to £209.8bn in 2024 with Metro Bank boost

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2025

View All
Tags:
home survey
Legal and General (L&G)
Movin Legal