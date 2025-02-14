Movin Legal and L&G launch digital home surveys

Conveyancing panel manager Movin Legal has launched a digital home survey feature in partnership with Legal & General (L&G).

The digital home surveys will allow brokers to request a property survey at the point of instruction, which Movin Legal said would offer more convenience and efficiency to homebuyers.

The firm said this would be in addition to the existing features it offers, such as expedited searches, homebuyer protection and rewards.

The Digital Home Survey is a fully digital report for a homebuyer and has been designed by L&G Surveying Services.

A Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) qualified surveyor will inspect the property and assess the roof, walls, damp and timber. A report will be delivered within 48 hours of the inspection.

Movin Legal said a standout feature of the report was its “intuitive design” and the ability to speak with a surveyor before and after an inspection.

The report will include defects or issues using photographs and a traffic light grading system, so buyers can be aware of how severe potential problems may be.

Buyers will be able to share information with tradespeople, using the report to obtain quotes, which can be used to negotiate with the seller if needed.

Lyndon Whistance, chief operating officer at Movin Legal, said: “We have listened to our clients, and home surveys were a key area where they sought additional support. By integrating Legal & General’s Digital Home Survey into our platform, we are delivering an innovative, efficient, and valuable solution that enhances the homebuying process.”

Clare Beardmore, director of distribution and mortgage club at L&G Mortgage Services, added: “We are always seeking partners who value their customers’ needs as much as we do.

“Home surveys are an integral part of the homebuying process, and we are excited that Movin Legal has chosen our Digital Home Survey product to deliver a more intuitive and convenient experience for brokers and their customers.”