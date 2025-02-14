user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 14, 2025
Updated:
February 14, 2025
Santander bringing sub-4% mortgages to the market and lenders lowering mortgage rates were among the most read stories this week.

HSBC and other lenders shortening their product transfer windows also ranked highly in our most read stories. The bank said the upcoming change was due to mortgage rates not changing as rapidly as they were two years ago, and that a shorter window was more convenient for borrowers.

Our exclusive that Craig Calder was joining TSB as its secured lending head, with mortgage distribution director Roland McCormack and products director Ian Ramsden set to leave the business, was also popular with readers.

 

HSBC set to be latest lender to shrink PT window

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Santander to offer sub-4% mortgage deals; Halifax to add remo deal and up rates – round-up

Exclusive: TSB brings on Calder as secured lending head as Ramsden and McCormack depart

Quilter hires L&G’s Bray as distribution director for mortgage network

Barclays’ gross mortgage lending grows to £23.9bn in 2024

Nationwide cuts remortgage, switching and homemover rates

Govt announces modernised house transactions and Right to Manage leasehold policy

Five questions mortgage advisers should ask themselves about financial vulnerability – Barrett

FCA charges IFA with multiple fraud offences

The Mortgage Mum launches sister company for wealth management

