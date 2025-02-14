Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2025

Santander bringing sub-4% mortgages to the market and lenders lowering mortgage rates were among the most read stories this week.

HSBC and other lenders shortening their product transfer windows also ranked highly in our most read stories. The bank said the upcoming change was due to mortgage rates not changing as rapidly as they were two years ago, and that a shorter window was more convenient for borrowers.

Our exclusive that Craig Calder was joining TSB as its secured lending head, with mortgage distribution director Roland McCormack and products director Ian Ramsden set to leave the business, was also popular with readers.