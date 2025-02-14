Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/02/2025

HSBC and other lenders shortening their product transfer windows also ranked highly in our most read stories. The bank said the upcoming change was due to mortgage rates not changing as rapidly as they were two years ago, and that a shorter window was more convenient for borrowers.
Our exclusive that Craig Calder was joining TSB as its secured lending head, with mortgage distribution director Roland McCormack and products director Ian Ramsden set to leave the business, was also popular with readers.
HSBC set to be latest lender to shrink PT window
How the housing landscape is set to shift
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Santander to offer sub-4% mortgage deals; Halifax to add remo deal and up rates – round-up
Exclusive: TSB brings on Calder as secured lending head as Ramsden and McCormack depart
Quilter hires L&G’s Bray as distribution director for mortgage network
Govt announces modernised house transactions and Right to Manage leasehold policy
Five questions mortgage advisers should ask themselves about financial vulnerability – Barrett
The Mortgage Mum launches sister company for wealth management