News

Patel joins Barclays UK to lead mortgages, savings and insurance division as Arnold retires

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
February 24, 2025
Updated:
February 24, 2025
Barclays UK has appointed Jatin Patel to its executive team to lead its mortgages, savings and insurance propositions.

He replaces Mark Arnold, who was the CEO of Kensington Mortgages for seven years and took up the position at Barclays when it acquired the specialist lender in 2023. 

Barclays said Arnold led the department to “great success” and oversaw an improvement in customer satisfaction, a rise in mortgage applications and a record-breaking ISA performance. The bank said he created a foundation for continued growth.

Allison Buckley, previously the operations director at Kensington Mortgages, will take on the role of CEO of Kensington Mortgages and report to Patel. 

Patel has more than 20 years of experience leading and growing retail financial services businesses, including nearly seven years at TSB, most recently as products and digital director. He was also at Lloyds Banking Group for nearly nine years, most recently as its personal current account director, and was on the UK Finance board for three years. 

The firm said the appointment demonstrated its commitment to deliver on its strategy as part of its three-year plan. 

Vim Maru, CEO of Barclays UK, said: “Jatin brings a strong track record of delivering customer-centric propositions and driving change. We’re excited to welcome him at this important time as we continue to grow in our home market.” 

In its annual results, Barclays revealed its gross mortgage lending for 2024 rose to £23.9bn.

