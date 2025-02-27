Mortgage Brain launches CRM Brain

Technology firm Mortgage Brain has launched CRM Brain, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) customer relationship management (CRM) system for brokers.

CRM Brain offers a cloud-based solution that simplifies the mortgage and protection research and recommendation journey and allows direct submissions of decisions in principle to lenders.

The benefits are that it offers “one single source of data truth”, as it connects with other Mortgage Brain modules and ensures data is shared automatically, securely and accurately.

It is accessible to brokers on any device, eliminates the need for manual data entry and re-keying of client information, uses one login to access all Mortgage Brain modules and can be used as a standalone CRM system.

CRM Brain has a centralised dashboard to manage mortgage leads and integrate with lenders and select third-party services for sourcing, criteria, automatic valuation models (AVMs) and Energy Performance Certificates (EPCs).

The system also connects customers through a client portal to fact-find information, facilitates document uploads and offers application tracking.

It ensures compliance with pre-populated data fields, configurable section validation, workflows, mandated task completion, and built-in compliance-checking functionality.

CRM Brain also has secure client data storage and management and regular automatic software updates, and it automates routine tasks to cut the administrative burden.

The system will sit inside Mortgage Brain Hub, which launched last week and is its all-in-one integrated mortgage technology platform.

Zahid Bilgrami (pictured), CEO of Mortgage Brain, said: “We developed CRM Brain with one goal in mind – to make life easier for mortgage brokers. Our industry is fast-paced and complex, and brokers need a system that is reliable, secure, and designed with their specific needs in mind.

“CRM Brain is not just a CRM upgrade; it’s a total transformation. With technology built by a team of industry experts, we’re ensuring brokers have the tools to operate efficiently, remain compliant, and deliver exceptional service to their clients.”