News

AMI opens nomination period for select board roles

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 10, 2025
Updated:
March 10, 2025
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has opened a nomination period for a number of board positions.

The board positions at AMI are re-elected on a three-year rolling cycle, and existing members can stand for re-election.

The positions available for nomination include mortgage club, regional, network and Association of Finance Brokers (AFB).

Any AMI or AFB member firm that falls under one of these umbrellas can nominate a member of their senior management team to stand for election.

Nominations should be sent to stephanie@a-m-i.org.uk by 31 March.

Nominees will need to submit a biography and election manifesto to constituents eligible to vote.

If more than one AMI or AFB member per constituency wants to stand for the board, then a contested election will take place.

More information can be found on the AMI website regarding the role of the AMI board, eligibility criteria and nomination process.

Stephanie Charman (pictured), chief executive of AMI, said: “The AMI board plays a vital role for the organisation in providing direction and policy guidance to AMI’s activities. Members wishing to serve as AMI board members must be committed advocates of the intermediary distribution channel and prepared to represent not just their own constituents, but the entire mortgage intermediary profession. We hope AMI members will want to contribute to the trade body’s work and shape our ongoing agenda by standing for election.”

