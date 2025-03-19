Barclays issues stamp duty deadline guidance to conveyancers

Barclays has advised conveyancers to submit Certificates of Title by 25 March to ensure completion before the 1 April deadline for stamp duty changes.

Barclays’ recent Property Insights report found that, on average, the number of mortgage applications was 26% higher every month since the Autumn Budget, when it was announced that the stamp duty threshold would return to 2022 levels.

The bank said this was mostly driven by a 59% rise in first-time buyer purchases, whose share of completions had increased by seven percentage points to 36%.

From 1 April, the nil rate for stamp duty will fall from £250,000 to £125,000 and could result in homebuyers paying an additional £6,512 for purchases.

Lee Chiswell, head of mortgages at Barclays, said: “We’re pleased to see incredibly strong demand for mortgages right now, thanks to a combination of our highly competitive rates and a rush among buyers to beat the stamp duty deadline.

“We’ve partnered with brokers and solicitors in anticipation of this busy time and are well-prepared, completing many purchases early. We’re encouraging conveyancers to get us their Certificates of Title as early as possible and, at latest, by 25 March to guarantee completion.”

This announcement comes after Lloyds Banking Group said it would aim to complete mortgages before 25 March to help people benefit from the higher stamp duty threshold.