Accord Mortgages ‘maximises resources’ to beat stamp duty hike

Accord Mortgages has become the latest lender to say it will help buyers avoid the lower stamp duty threshold by completing cases by 25 March.

The lender said it was “pulling out every stop” to help brokers get cases through before the stamp duty changes on 1 April.

The lender said it would guarantee to complete cases before the end of the month as long as they are submitted before 25 March. It has also asked brokers and solicitors to call on 0345 1669208 if they cannot meet this deadline but want to complete in March.

Accord Mortgages said it expected the last week of March to be “extremely busy”, so it was making sure it could double its capacity if needed.

Chris Hill, head of sales and distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “We know our valued broker partners will be doing everything they can to help their clients avoid paying significantly more when the stamp duty thresholds change at the beginning of April.

“So, we’ve maximised resource[s] across our highly skilled customer support team to help them achieve that. We’re already known for our high service standards, delivered through a combination of highly sophisticated systems and dedicated advisers. That combined force is now laser-focused on delivering for brokers and their customers during what we expect to be an exceptionally busy lead-up to 31 March, as people try to beat the deadline.”

Barclays, Skipton Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group have all made similar pledges, while other lenders, such as Nottingham Building Society, have come out with cashback deals to help buyers with the potentially higher purchase costs.