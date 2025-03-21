user.first_name
Menu

News

Accord Mortgages ‘maximises resources’ to beat stamp duty hike

Accord Mortgages ‘maximises resources’ to beat stamp duty hike
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 21, 2025
Updated:
March 21, 2025
Accord Mortgages has become the latest lender to say it will help buyers avoid the lower stamp duty threshold by completing cases by 25 March.

The lender said it was “pulling out every stop” to help brokers get cases through before the stamp duty changes on 1 April. 

The lender said it would guarantee to complete cases before the end of the month as long as they are submitted before 25 March. It has also asked brokers and solicitors to call on 0345 1669208 if they cannot meet this deadline but want to complete in March. 

Accord Mortgages said it expected the last week of March to be “extremely busy”, so it was making sure it could double its capacity if needed. 

Chris Hill, head of sales and distribution at Accord Mortgages, said: “We know our valued broker partners will be doing everything they can to help their clients avoid paying significantly more when the stamp duty thresholds change at the beginning of April. 

“So, we’ve maximised resource[s] across our highly skilled customer support team to help them achieve that. We’re already known for our high service standards, delivered through a combination of highly sophisticated systems and dedicated advisers. That combined force is now laser-focused on delivering for brokers and their customers during what we expect to be an exceptionally busy lead-up to 31 March, as people try to beat the deadline.” 

DIFF podcast: More women use fintech but not enough are employed in the sector
Sponsored

Going digital

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Barclays, Skipton Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group have all made similar pledges, while other lenders, such as Nottingham Building Society, have come out with cashback deals to help buyers with the potentially higher purchase costs. 

Related
View All

News

Mortgage affordability weakens for second month running – Stonebridge

Mortgage affordability weakens for second month running – Stonebridge

News

Govt ‘at risk of not delivering’ plan to remediate cladding, say MPs

Govt ‘at risk of not delivering’ plan to remediate cladding, say MPs

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/03/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/03/2025

News

Renters’ Rights Bill could become law this summer

Renters’ Rights Bill could become law this summer

View All
Tags:
Accord Mortgages
Stamp Duty
stamp duty deadline