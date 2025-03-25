Marsden BS reintroduces 95% LTV at 4.99%

Marsden Building Society has released a residential mortgage at 95% loan to value (LTV), priced at 4.99%.

Marsden Building Society’s five-year fixed product requires no credit scoring, provides a free valuation up to a property value of £500,000 and has legal assistance on remortgage cases. It has no booking or arrangement fees.

The firm will lend up to £500,000 against properties with a minimum value of £100,000.

The product was previously available at the end of last year but was withdrawn from its offering.

Donna Barclay, head of lending at Marsden Building Society, said: “We’re excited to relaunch this product into our intermediary portfolio, specifically designed for homeowners seeking higher-LTV residential lending.

“This offering caters to a range of clients, from first-time buyers to remortgage cases, which we hope will equip mortgage advisers with more lending options for their clients across England and Wales.”

The mutual has made some changes to its mortgage offering this year, including adjustments to its residential, later life and expat mortgage criteria.