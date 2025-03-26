Teachers BS names Opperman as CEO

Teachers Building Society has appointed Gavin Opperman as its next chief executive and executive director.

He will join the mutual on 2 April and replace outgoing chief executive Simon Beresford, who last year announced that he would be stepping down from the role this month.

Opperman joins from Virgin Money, where he has been a banking director for nine years. Before that, he worked at Standard Chartered Bank for nearly three years as its regional head of consumer banking in China.

Julie Nicholson, chair of the Teachers Building Society board of directors, said: “The board is delighted that Gavin has agreed to join Teachers Building Society as our next chief executive. Gavin brings significant financial services leadership experience from over three decades spent supporting the development of best in class financial brands.

“I look forward to working with Gavin in shaping the future of Teachers Building Society for its members and to benefit those working in education.”

Opperman (pictured) added: “As a national building society with a sector-specific focus, Teachers really is a unique mutual. I’m excited to lead the society on its next phase of growth and ensure that the society’s founding mission of helping every teacher own their own home continues.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of the mutual model and firmly believe there remains an important societal role for organisations like Teachers Building Society to deliver products and services to the education sector, whose members dedicate their careers to shaping future generations. By continuing to support their financial needs, we can help them achieve stability and security, ensuring they can focus on the valuable work they do.”