Equity Release Group hires trio to team

Equity Release Group has hired Gavin Alden, Stuart Young and Hayley Larham to its team as independent equity release advisers.

Alden joins Equity Release Group from Age Partnership, where he was a premier equity release adviser for around four years. He has also held roles at Scottish Widows and Lloyds Bank.

Young previously worked at Age Partnership, working there for around 12 years as an equity release adviser. Prior to that, he worked at Pearson Jones for around eight years.

Larham was also at Age Partnership for around three years, and before that, she was a mortgage protection and equity release consultant for around two years. She also worked at NatWest for around four years.

Equity Release Group consists of Equity Release Partners, the smartER equity release referral service, Equity Release Supermarket (ERS), the smartER equity release comparison site, and Equitec, which powers the future of equity release technology.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of Equity Release Group, said: “We’ve already seen a sharp rise in lead figures this year, which rose by over 30% YOY, as well as an increase in applications, which grew by 16% YOY. Also, smartER, providing consumers access to a comparative suite with greater choice, independence and transparency without feeling any pressures, saw a 3.5% elevation in sales YOY versus other channels.

“This uplift in activity, coupled with developments within the business, has given rise to upscale our growth plans. We are therefore thrilled to welcome Gary, Stuart and Hayley to our well-established team and to further strengthen our position.

“Our priority is always to deliver the best possible quality service and whole-of-market advice to our customers, which is why we invest so heavily in our people and technology.”

Alden commented: “I am truly honoured and excited to join this incredible firm. Their innovative and customer-centric approach underpinned my decision to join this multi-award winning firm, so I am delighted to be part of the team and their future.”

Larham said: “I’m extremely proud to work for Equity Release Supermarket, a company that shares my ethos and values. Having genuine access to the entire equity release market means I can provide the best possible advice to my clients, alongside competitive products personalised to their individual circumstances.”

Last year, the firm entered a partnership with Royal London Equity Release.