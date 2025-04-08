TSB cuts rates; LiveMore lowers pricing and improves criteria – round-up

TSB has reduced select mortgage rates by as much as 0.25%.

The largest reduction has been made to its two-year fix for homemovers and first-time buyers at 75-85% loan to value (LTV). Also within its residential range, TSB has cut two-year fixed remortgage pricing at 60-85% LTV by 0.05%.

On its product transfer deals, residential two-year fixes at 60-85% LTV have been reduced by 0.05% and additional borrowing rates, also fixed for two years, at 60-80% LTV have gone down by 0.05%.

Rate changes go live on 9 April.

LiveMore cuts rates and amends pricing

LiveMore has reduced rates across its mortgages and updated the criteria for standard, retirement interest-only (RIO) and equity release products.

Rate reductions include its standard and RIO products under the LiveMore 1 to LiveMore 4 criteria, where cuts of up to 0.59% have been made and pricing starts from 5.43%. This includes its limited-edition Spring Saver products.

Elsewhere, the lender has lowered the reversionary margin from 3.5% to 3%, which it said reflected current market conditions and would improve lending potential.

For example, a single applicant aged 86 earning £65,000 annually with £5,000 overtime and £5,000 commission on a five-year fix over a 10-year term through its LiveMore 1 range would be able to borrow £521,900, compared to £459,000 previously.

The lender will also now accept septic tanks under its standard equity release criteria to align with previous criteria, which was moved from its Property Plus offering to standard in January. This was done with respect to customer needs and adviser feedback.