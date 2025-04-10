Air Academy launches later life lending fact find training programme

Air Academy has launched its FactFind Learning Programme to support “best practice for adviser fact finds across the later life lending market”.

The programme is in partnership with the Equity Release Council and accredited by the London Institute of Banking and Finance (LIBF).

It has seven modules that cover topics such as soft skills, key discussion points, the legal process, product options and vulnerability and are designed to enhance client conversations, helping to drive and evidence good customer outcomes.

Advisers who participate can gain CPD minutes and display a logo to show they are “committed to best practice”.

The programme aims to equip advisers with skills and knowledge so they can make the best use of fact finds and encourages them to refine their approach, so they are aligned with Consumer Duty responsibility and the Equity Release Council’s adviser checklist.

Dr Daniel Holden, head of academy learning programme at Air Academy, said: “The Factfind Learning Programme represents a significant advancement in fact find training and adviser education. Developed in partnership with the council, the programme integrates a comprehensive review of WriteRoute with an LIBF-accredited curriculum, all underpinned by council-endorsed best practices.

“This is a major step forward for our industry, linking learning directly to practical business support, excellence, Consumer Duty, and compliance. It allows us to provide advisers with expert resources and tools to support their professional growth, helping them stay ahead in the later life lending market and unlock new business opportunities.

“Air Academy professionals complete three times as many cases with the support of our training and tools, and the Factfind Learning Programme is a further important development.’”

Kelly Melville-Kelly, director of risk, policy and compliance at the Equity Release Council, added: “Undertaking a solid comprehensive fact find is the basis for good advice and good customer outcomes. We were therefore pleased to work with Air Academy to review WriteRoute and build a LIBF-accredited training programme that is designed to help Air members get the most out of this important document.

“Increasing numbers of advisers are considering how they can become involved in the later life lending market, and we would encourage them to consider how they can not only gain the mandatory qualifications, but also continue to upskill and build on their knowledge throughout their careers.”

John Somerville, director of financial services at LIBF, said: “We are delighted to accredit the FactFind Learning Programme. It has been thoughtfully developed and provides invaluable support for the ongoing development of advisers working within the later life lending sector. As well as improving their core skills, undertaking the programme will help advisers consistently deliver good customer outcomes and meet their responsibilities under Consumer Duty”.