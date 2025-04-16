Pure Retirement sees share of borrowers with high-value homes nearly double QoQ

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has reported that the share of business coming from borrowers living in high-value homes rose from 5% at the end of 2024 to 9% in Q1.

The lender considers high-value homes as properties with a value of more than £850,000.

Much of its business continued to come from borrowers who had homes worth up to £400,000, accounting for 64% of new business in Q1. This was a 3% rise compared to last year but lower than the 65% share seen in the previous quarter.

Some 34% of its new business came from borrowers who owned properties in the £250,000-399,000 bracket, the largest share of its activity.

Overall, the average property value among its new lifetime mortgage borrowers remained above £400,000 at £405,310, a 0.5% increase on last year.

Paul Carter, CEO of Pure Retirement, said: “The fact that the highest proportion of business, and the highest levels of growth, are coming from the extremes of the property value spectrum continue to demonstrate how lifetime mortgages cater to a wide variety of demographics.

“Additionally, it highlights how ongoing product innovation such as interest servicing continues to provide greater choice for consumers exploring later life lending, and is providing effective solutions that cross demographic boundaries.”

Last month, the firm brought out a lifetime mortgage guide for advisers.