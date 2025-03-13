user.first_name
Menu

News

Pure Retirement brings out lifetime mortgage guide for advisers

Pure Retirement brings out lifetime mortgage guide for advisers
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 13, 2025
Updated:
March 13, 2025
Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has launched a guide for advisers to widen their understanding and enhance customer outcomes.

The guide draws on the knowledge of several industry experts and offers insight at every stage of the lifetime mortgage application process.

“The guide is designed to provide advisers with information and understanding, enhancing their knowledge of the underlying processes that sit at the heart of the lifetime mortgage process. This in turn, it is hoped, will enable them to have more meaningful conversations with their clients, and effectively manage expectations,” it said.

This includes effective information gathering, guidance around the valuation process, lender and borrower solicitors’ perspectives on equity release and managing duress.

Scott Burman, Pure Retirement’s head of distribution, said: “Information is the bedrock of delivering for consumers, and we’re pleased to be offering this new resource that drills down into the role of each [of the] major stakeholders in the lifetime mortgage process.

“To be able to bring together such a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge into a single resource is something we’re really proud of, and we’re exceptionally grateful to each of our contributors for their involvement. We hope that the report resonates with the adviser community and has a positive effect on the later life lending space at a time when we’re seeing clear upticks in activity compared to recent years.”

Sponsored

Shaping the mortgage market around today’s first-time buyer

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Related
View All

News

Landlords confident in BTL market with most looking to grow but economic and regulation concerns remain

Landlords confident in BTL market with most looking to grow, but economic and regulation concerns remain

News

Barclays cuts rates; Newcastle BS adds three-year fixes – round-up

Barclays cuts rates; Newcastle BS adds three-year fixes – round-up

News

House buyer demand at weakest point since 2023 – RICS

House buyer demand at weakest point since 2023 – RICS

News

Berkeley Alexander hires BDM

Berkeley Alexander hires BDM

View All
Tags:
adviser
Broker
education
guide
later-life lending
lifetime mortgage
Pure Retirement