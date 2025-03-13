Pure Retirement brings out lifetime mortgage guide for advisers

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has launched a guide for advisers to widen their understanding and enhance customer outcomes.

The guide draws on the knowledge of several industry experts and offers insight at every stage of the lifetime mortgage application process.

“The guide is designed to provide advisers with information and understanding, enhancing their knowledge of the underlying processes that sit at the heart of the lifetime mortgage process. This in turn, it is hoped, will enable them to have more meaningful conversations with their clients, and effectively manage expectations,” it said.

This includes effective information gathering, guidance around the valuation process, lender and borrower solicitors’ perspectives on equity release and managing duress.

Scott Burman, Pure Retirement’s head of distribution, said: “Information is the bedrock of delivering for consumers, and we’re pleased to be offering this new resource that drills down into the role of each [of the] major stakeholders in the lifetime mortgage process.

“To be able to bring together such a wealth of industry expertise and knowledge into a single resource is something we’re really proud of, and we’re exceptionally grateful to each of our contributors for their involvement. We hope that the report resonates with the adviser community and has a positive effect on the later life lending space at a time when we’re seeing clear upticks in activity compared to recent years.”