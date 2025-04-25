Rosemount Financial Solutions makes raft of senior promotions

Mortgage, protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions has promoted four employees to senior roles in “recognition of their development”.

Zac Bawa and Jacob Bawa have been promoted from business executive roles to sales director and operations director respectively. Zac and Jacob have been with Rosemount Financial Solutions since 2022 as business executives.

Anne Sykes has moved from adviser relationship manager to strategic adviser manager, while Callum Wilkinson has been promoted to strategic relationship manager.

Wilkinson has been with the company since 2021, initially joining as a business development manager (BDM) and then becoming a mortgage and protection adviser.

Rosemount Financial Solutions said it had had significant growth in the last year, with revenues in 2024 up 25% on the prior year, partially driven by protection business rising by a third.

The firm also welcomed around 31 new advisers last year, with total adviser numbers hitting 130.

The company has also hired around eight members of staff covering compliance, admin support and software development.

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “I’m delighted to confirm the new roles for Zac, Jacob, Anne and Callum, each of which are thoroughly well-deserved. These promotions reflect the new responsibilities they have all taken on as the network has grown, and are also recognition of their hard work and dedication. Any business is only as good as its people, and we have built a formidable, committed team at Rosemount.

“A key factor in Rosemount’s growth in recent years has been the family feel we have established, ensuring that everyone – from internal staff to our adviser members – feel valued and enjoy the opportunities to develop their skills. The results speak for themselves, and we will continue to support all of those within the Rosemount family to reach their potential.”

Earlier this month, the firm launched its updated website to boost adviser support.