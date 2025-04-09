Rosemount Financial Solutions launches updated website to boost adviser support

Mortgage protection and financial planning network Rosemount Financial Solutions has launched a website to “enhance adviser support”.

The website offers a centralised hub for accessing essential tools, documents and business intelligence for Rosemount’s growing network of appointed representatives (ARs).

The portal was developed with input from existing Rosemount advisers and will be the foundation for future software support, designed to “streamline process[es] and enhance the standard of service delivered to clients”.

On the portal, brokers can white label client-facing documents, access a proprietary cash flow modeller that wealth planners can use free of charge, and generate branded reports.

There are other tools in development that will be added, including a bespoke attitude-to-risk profiler as well as the ability to share high-level management information with advisers.

The network has also launched AI chatbots using optical character recognition to support the account management team.

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “This new website is core to our mission of supporting our advisers in delivering a faster, more intuitive and more client-focused service. From compliance documents and marketing tools to business development resources and AI-powered assistants, we are putting everything advisers need in one place.

“The portal has been designed to serve as a foundation for rolling out innovative tools and software in the months and years ahead, which will support the growth ambitions of our advisers, and allow them to build their businesses in their own way. The early feedback to the portal has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly the free provision of a high-class cash flow modeller and the ability to develop white-labelled reports and documents for clients.

“We’ve designed everything from the ground up, with no legacy tech holding us back. That gives us a huge advantage in building a platform that’s agile, intelligent, and scalable. This is all about helping firms unlock their full potential.”

Last month, the firm launched a partnership with Chetwood Bank.