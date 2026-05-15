NatWest offers instant mortgages in principle through Rightmove

NatWest and Rightmove have teamed up to offer instant digital mortgage decisions in principle and offers within hours.

Aspiring buyers can apply for a mortgage through the property site and then complete their application online.

Eligible buyers receive an offer within 24 hours.

Research from the two firms found that 85% of people said moving home is stressful.

The lender and property giant said the partnership aims to bring more joy to the process and reduce uncertainty.

The most common source of stress when moving home was cited as poor communication between different parties, followed by finding the right property, and the logistics of moving day.

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Rightmove data showed the average time it takes to move home is now between seven and eight months.

Conveyancing alone is taking an average of 5-6 months.

Once settled, 61% of people said having more space or a better home has contributed most to their wellbeing, while 41% highlighted improved access to nature.

Barry Connolly (pictured), managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest, said: “We’re always looking at ways to make homeownership more accessible and to reduce stress in what can be one of life’s biggest decisions.

“That’s why we focus on offering innovative mortgage solutions – from our Family Backed Mortgage to Shared Ownership products, alongside a simpler more transparent application process. Helping people feel clearer about their options, more confident about affordability, and better supported at every step.”

Matt Smith, mortgage specialist at Rightmove, said: “Being able to understand your borrowing position quickly, clearly and digitally gives buyers confidence to move forward and keeps momentum going at a critical stage of the process.

“By working closely with NatWest to offer instant decisions in principle and faster mortgage offers for eligible buyers, we’re helping to remove some of the guesswork from home buying.

“We want to build simple, digital solutions that increase transparency, simplify the home moving process and put people firmly back in control of the moving journey, giving them the confidence to believe they can make their move.”

At the beginning of the year, NatWest agreed a partnership to become the exclusive mortgage lender on Rightmove.