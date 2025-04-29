user.first_name
Barclays, Clydesdale Bank, TSB and Gen H slash mortgage rates – round-up

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
April 29, 2025
Updated:
April 29, 2025
Barclays has made further reductions to its mortgage rates, with more deals coming in at under 4%.

With the most recent changes, an additional six mortgage products will be priced under 4%, including for existing mortgage customers.

Within Barclays’ residential purchase-only range, around 18 mortgage products will be cut. Examples of rate cuts include its two-year fixed rate with an £899 fee at 60% loan to value (LTV), which will go from 3.99% to 3.92%.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with an £899 fee will go from 4.13% to 3.99%.

On the remortgage side, 10 deals will be cut. This includes its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, which will fall from 4.21% to 3.96%, while its equivalent five-year fixed rate will go from 4.12% to 3.95%.

The largest decrease in this round of rate cuts is for its two-year fixed rate remortgage deal at 75% LTV with a £999 fee, which will fall by 0.33% to 4.19%.

For its existing customer reward range, 12 mortgage deals have been cut. An example is its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee falling from 4.06% to 3.95%.

The changes come off the back of rate changes Barclays made last week, bringing more of its deals into the sub-4% category.

 

Clydesdale Bank cuts resi and exclusive mortgage rates

Clydesdale Bank will lower selected core residential and exclusive rates by up to 0.15% from 30 April.

Within its core residential range, including product transfer products, selected two- and five-year residential fixed mortgage rates from 65% to 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.15%.

On the exclusive side, residential two- and five-year purchase deals at 90% LTV will decrease by around 0.1%.

Selected two- and five-year residential large loan mortgage products will be cut by around 0.15%, along with residential existing customer product transfer exclusives.

Residential 50% large loan exclusives will also be reduced by up to 0.15%.

The lender added that it would be increasing selected buy-to-let (BTL) two- and five-year rates at 60% and 75% LTV by around 0.09%. Brokers are urged to complete mortgage applications by 8pm today if they want to secure the prior rate.

 

TSB reduces mortgage rates by up to 0.2%

TSB is lowering selected residential, product transfer and additional borrowing rates by up to 0.2%.

Within its residential range, two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 75% LTV and between 85% and 95% LTV will fall by up to 0.2%.

Three-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover products up to 75% LTV and from 85% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.15%.

Five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 75% LTV will go down by 0.1%.

The lender’s two-year fixed remortgage products up to 75% LTV and from 85% to 90% LTV will reduce by around 0.2%.

On the product transfer side, residential two-year fixed rates between 60% and 75% LTV will decrease by around 0.05%.

Within TSB’s additional borrowing range, residential two-year fixed rate deals from 60% to 75% LTV will be reduced by 0.05%.

 

Gen H cuts five-year fixed rates

Gen H will make a range of rate cuts across its five-year fixed rate mortgage range.

Five-year fixed rates at 85% and 90% LTV will be cut by 0.21% and five-year fixed rate deals at 95% LTV will fall by around 0.1%.

All new rates are live.

Gen H recently secured funding from Perenna to back its newest proposition, New Build Boost.

