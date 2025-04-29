Mortgage Solutions launches LinkedIn hub for mortgage administrators

Mortgage Solutions has brought out a LinkedIn group page for mortgage administrators to encourage communication and foster community.

The page, named the Mortgage Administrator Hub, is an exclusive community for mortgage administrators and gives members ongoing support, education and networking opportunities.

The hub was founded following the Mortgage Administrator Online Event, as members had suggested that an ongoing forum would help foster community and improve education.

Membership to the page is vetted by the AE3 Media team, ensuring an inclusive, productive and enriching environment for all.

The hub will include coverage highlights of the Mortgage Administrator Event and other key industry highlights from Mortgage Solutions, as well as giving mortgage administrators an avenue for them to proffer their views to the editorial and events teams.

The hub is also supported by Pepper Money, which has entered into a content and thought leadership partnership on mortgage administrators across a number of events and initiatives in collaboration with Mortgage Solutions throughout 2025.

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “The Mortgage Administrator Hub aims to give its members a place where they can find support, industry insights and create contacts so they can foster community and learn from each other.

“Mortgage administrators are the unsung heroes of the industry, and we hope this hub will not help them thrive in their individual roles but also help them to foster community.”

Mortgage Solutions’ Mortgage Administrator Online Event has been running since 2021. If you are interested in seeing the highlights of our coverage, then follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/?s=MAOE